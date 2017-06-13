Lack of marina dockside gas viewed as...

Lack of marina dockside gas viewed as harming 'hospitality' image

The Elizabeth City area can sure be a bad place for a local or a traveling boater to run low on fuel and need a dockside refill. One marina, Lamb's, in Camden County, has for half a year been lacking a renewed state permit to sell fuel dockside from nearby on-shore underground storage tanks.

