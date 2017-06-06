Jernigan gets 5.5 years for fatal car shooting
An Elizabeth City man is serving a 5 1/2-year sentence in state prison following his no-contest plea earlier this year to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a local woman. Darren Jernigan, 35, entered the no-contest plea in the death of Maya Alexander, 25, on Feb. 15, court records show.
