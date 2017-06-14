Jazz series closes with All-Nite Publ...

Jazz series closes with All-Nite Public Radio

19 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

A concert by All-Nite Public Radio, a Durham-based jazz fusion band, will close out the Third Thursday Jazz Series at Art of the Albemarle on Thursday. Pianist/composer Victor Moore said most of the group's songs are originals, but their sound should feel familiar to listeners of jazz on late night public radio.

