Equality March comes to the Carolinas

Published: June 2, 2017 in News Updated: June 1, 2017 at 5:47 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor The Equality March for Unity and Pride will be held in the nation's capitol on June 11 and sister marchs will be held on the same day in the Carolinas. The global movement is bringing its message to the epicenter of HB2 in Charlotte, N.C. at 12 p.m. in First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th St. Participants will engage in showing the community its solidarity and respect for all.

