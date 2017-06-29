ECSU nets $115K from Day of Giving

ECSU nets $115K from Day of Giving

As of Wednesday afternoon, 1,017 donors had given a total of $114,936 to Elizabeth City State University during its Day of Giving fund drive. While that's short of the university's goals of 3,000 donors and $150,000 raised during the event, there's still a chance ECSU will meet its targets.

