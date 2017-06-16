ECSU eyeing multiple enrollment strategies
Elizabeth City State University is working on new program offerings in both conventional and distance-learning courses as part of its strategy to boost enrollment. Information about the efforts, including plans for new programs in digital media and emergency management, was included in Provost Van Newkirk's report Tuesday to the ECSU Board of Trustees.
