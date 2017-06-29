EC police still mum on fatal shooting

Nearly two weeks after two people were shot in the Roanoke Avenue neighborhood, one of them fatally, Elizabeth City police remain tight-lipped about their investigation of the incident. Police spokeswoman Latoya Flanigan said Wednesday afternoon there are no new updates about the Friday, June 16 shooting that claimed the life of 19-year-old Tyshaun Henry and wounded 18-year-old McKenzie Farr.

