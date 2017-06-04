EC contender for $25K prize

Elizabeth City's downtown has made it into the top 10 of the "America's Main Streets" contest for a chance to win a $25,000 grand prize. Independent We Stand, a small-business promotion organization, announced Elizabeth City is a finalist following the end of online voting on May 28. Voting started in February and, thanks to daily online voting since, Elizabeth City rose through the ranks to become a quarterfinalist last month.

