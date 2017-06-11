Day winds down softly with Acoustic Sunset

When the days grow longer and the sun sets later, the concerts begin in Jarvisburg at the Cottin Gin and Sanctuary Vineyards. For several years, the businesses on Caratoke Highway in Currituck have hosted the Acoustic Sunset series on Thursdays from May to September, offering a chance for local residents and passing tourists to relax as the day winds down.

