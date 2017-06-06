Coast Guard searching for missing boogie boarder off Outer Banks coast
The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boogie boarder who was last seen off Frisco Beach An 18-year-old was reportedly seen falling off a boogie board and not resurfacing. He was reportedly wearing blue swimming trunks and no personal flotation device.
