Coast Guard Medevacs Teen 303 Miles Off Ocean City

OCEAN CITY , Md.- The Coast Guard medevaced a 14-year-old from a cruise ship 303 miles east of Ocean City on Tuesday morning. The Mid-Atlantic U.S. Coast Guard said the young man was suffering appendicitis-like symptoms aboard the Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship.

