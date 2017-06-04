Coast Guard looking for paddle boarde...

Coast Guard looking for paddle boarder near Kill Devil Hills

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: WWAY-TV Wilmington

The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for an unconfirmed person in the water after a paddle board, a paddle and a hat washed ashore on the sound side of Kill Devil Hills. The Command Center in Wilmington got a call just after 3:00 p.m. from Dare County 911 about the items washing ashore on the Albemarle Sound side of Kill Devil Hills at the 31 hundred block of Bay Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWAY-TV Wilmington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jet Ski May 22 jdavi97 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Best Private School in Elizabeth City May 11 CGuardFamily 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,520,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC