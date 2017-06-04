Coast Guard looking for paddle boarder near Kill Devil Hills

The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for an unconfirmed person in the water after a paddle board, a paddle and a hat washed ashore on the sound side of Kill Devil Hills. The Command Center in Wilmington got a call just after 3:00 p.m. from Dare County 911 about the items washing ashore on the Albemarle Sound side of Kill Devil Hills at the 31 hundred block of Bay Drive.

