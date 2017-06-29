Coast Guard airlifts stricken teen on cruise 300 miles off Maryland
A Coast Guard helicopter crew made a daring rescue on Tuesday when responding to a 14-year-old boy who became sick on a cruise 300 miles off the coast of Maryland. The Maryland Coast Dispatch reported that the captain of the ship, the Norwegian Breakaway, radioed in that the teen was suffering from "appendicitis-like symptoms and required emergency assistance.
