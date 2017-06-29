Coast Guard airlifts stricken teen on...

Coast Guard airlifts stricken teen on cruise 300 miles off Maryland

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Fox News

A Coast Guard helicopter crew made a daring rescue on Tuesday when responding to a 14-year-old boy who became sick on a cruise 300 miles off the coast of Maryland. The Maryland Coast Dispatch reported that the captain of the ship, the Norwegian Breakaway, radioed in that the teen was suffering from "appendicitis-like symptoms and required emergency assistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 22
Jet Ski May '17 jdavi97 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
Best Private School in Elizabeth City May '17 CGuardFamily 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,737 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC