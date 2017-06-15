City releases critic's utility history
Elizabeth City City Council voted Monday night to disclose a utility customer's account history, arguing the disclosures are necessary to defend against statements the customer has made that city officials claim have deceived the public and impugned the integrity of the city's utility system. Councilors voted 4-2 to release customer Sarah Ownley's account history to the public.
