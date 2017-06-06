City receives 4 applications for fina...

City receives 4 applications for finance director

Four applicants have applied to become the City of Elizabeth City's next finance director, and the city is expected to announce a hiring decision next month, city officials said in recent interviews. The city needs a new finance director because City Manager Rich Olson fired former finance director Sarah Blanchard in April, on the grounds she had mishandled the city's failed attempt to convert to new software for utility billing.

