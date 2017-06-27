City passes $66.4M budget
The Elizabeth City City Council approved next year's city budget on Monday, putting in place a $66.4 million spending plan for the fiscal year starting this Saturday, July 1. The budget will maintain city services while funding road repairs, new projects such as a $200,000 skateboard park at Enfield Park, and maintenance work and equipment replacements for various city departments, the largest example of which will be a new, $525,000 pumper fire truck. The budget would fund these things without raising the property tax rate that will remain at 65.5 cents per $100 in valuation; downtown properties in a special service district will continue paying another 8.5 cents on top of that.
