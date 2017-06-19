City mulls support for climate action, Paris Agreement
During last week's council meeting, councilors agreed to consider a resolution supporting the Paris Agreement, a landmark international agreement in which nations pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help developing countries mitigate impacts of global warming. President Donald Trump announced earlier this month he intends to withdraw the U.S. from the agreement, but numerous state and municipal officials have pledged they will still pursue the agreement's goals through local action.
