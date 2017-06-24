Changes to spread DIG dollars
Elizabeth City officials are proposing changes to the city's Downtown Improvement Program that could put more public dollars into businesses across the city, not just downtown. City council earlier this month asked city staff to look at revamping the four-year-old program to help business owners outside the downtown.
