Causeway restaurant to go Italian this summer

A Hampton Roads native with local connections and his wife plan to open a new Italian restaurant at the former Water's Edge Grill location on the Camden Causeway this summer. Andrew LeClair, 26, whose mother, Rebecca Cathon, is a Hertford resident, said in a phone interview last week the location is going to be renamed "Paradiso."

