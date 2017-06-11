Causeway restaurant to go Italian this summer
A Hampton Roads native with local connections and his wife plan to open a new Italian restaurant at the former Water's Edge Grill location on the Camden Causeway this summer. Andrew LeClair, 26, whose mother, Rebecca Cathon, is a Hertford resident, said in a phone interview last week the location is going to be renamed "Paradiso."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jet Ski
|May 22
|jdavi97
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Best Private School in Elizabeth City
|May 11
|CGuardFamily
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC