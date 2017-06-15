Author: Novel will contain untold details about Project Zebra

A novel about Project Zebra, a secret mission in Elizabeth City during World War II, will be released in November with new details about what happened, says California-based author M.G. Crisci. Crisci said the time is right for his story with the release of classfied documents in 2013 and plans for a monument in Elizabeth City to honor of fallen Project Zebra aviators.

