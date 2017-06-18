Audit of city utility bills needed to restore credibilty

The issue: City officials are looking into an audit of all of its 12,500 utility customer accounts as a way to confirm the actual use and accurate billing of customers after the city's attempt to install new billing system software in the last year failed resulting in incorrect billing statements. Our position: Although an expensive step, absent any other options, the city will have to spend the money on the audit to restore confidence in the accuracy of the city's billing system.

