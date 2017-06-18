Audit of city utility bills needed to...

Audit of city utility bills needed to restore credibilty

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

The issue: City officials are looking into an audit of all of its 12,500 utility customer accounts as a way to confirm the actual use and accurate billing of customers after the city's attempt to install new billing system software in the last year failed resulting in incorrect billing statements. Our position: Although an expensive step, absent any other options, the city will have to spend the money on the audit to restore confidence in the accuracy of the city's billing system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 22
Jet Ski May 22 jdavi97 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
Best Private School in Elizabeth City May '17 CGuardFamily 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,342 • Total comments across all topics: 281,835,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC