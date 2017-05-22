Visitors give festival good reviews
Local resident Eugene Simpson was enjoying a walk down Main Street Sunday, the third and final day of this year's N.C. Potato Festival. "I'll be back next year for the Potato Festival, no question about it," Simpson said, amid mild weather conditions as a crowd slowly but steadily began trickling in for the last hours of downtown Elizabeth City's signature event.
