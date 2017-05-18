Utility customers express outrage, de...

Utility customers express outrage, demand Olson's firing

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City residents outraged over the city's continuing utility billing problems expressed their anger directly to city officials Wednesday during a rare town hall at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center. Some of those who spoke during the two-hour forum attended by Mayor Joe Peel and the eight members of City Council demanded the firing of City Manager Rich Olson and the ouster of city councilors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Best Private School in Elizabeth City May 11 CGuardFamily 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb '17 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,962 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC