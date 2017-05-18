Utility customers express outrage, demand Olson's firing
Elizabeth City residents outraged over the city's continuing utility billing problems expressed their anger directly to city officials Wednesday during a rare town hall at Knobbs Creek Recreation Center. Some of those who spoke during the two-hour forum attended by Mayor Joe Peel and the eight members of City Council demanded the firing of City Manager Rich Olson and the ouster of city councilors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Best Private School in Elizabeth City
|May 11
|CGuardFamily
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC