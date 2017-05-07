Trustees must give more focus to E-Chowan campus
College of The Albemarle trustees face a tough but important decision on the new agriculture program college officials hope to roll out in fall 2018: Where to base it. Both COA's campuses in Elizabeth City and Edenton have been mentioned as possible sites for the program, which will be designed to feed students with a two-year associate degree to N.C. State University, considered one of the nation's premier research and teaching institutions for agriculture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC