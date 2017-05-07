Trustees must give more focus to E-Chowan campus

College of The Albemarle trustees face a tough but important decision on the new agriculture program college officials hope to roll out in fall 2018: Where to base it. Both COA's campuses in Elizabeth City and Edenton have been mentioned as possible sites for the program, which will be designed to feed students with a two-year associate degree to N.C. State University, considered one of the nation's premier research and teaching institutions for agriculture.

