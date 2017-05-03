Teachers of the Year

Teachers of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Teachers of the Year Lucretia White of College of The Albemarle; Rachel Burton of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools; Theresa Lane of New Life Academy; Lourdes Turmelle of Albemarle School; Karen McPherson of Camden County Schools; and Abigail Mirau of Mid-Atlantic Christian University pose after receiving their awards at a ceremony at MACU, Wednesday. Not shown is Glen Bowman, Teacher of the Year for Elizabeth City State University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb '17 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,664 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC