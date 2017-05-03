Teachers of the Year Lucretia White of College of The Albemarle; Rachel Burton of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools; Theresa Lane of New Life Academy; Lourdes Turmelle of Albemarle School; Karen McPherson of Camden County Schools; and Abigail Mirau of Mid-Atlantic Christian University pose after receiving their awards at a ceremony at MACU, Wednesday. Not shown is Glen Bowman, Teacher of the Year for Elizabeth City State University.

