Suspect held after holding three hostage during holdup

A 28-year-old Elizabeth City man with a prior record is being held on $120,000 secured bond at Albemarle District Jail, on felony charges of recently breaking into a house and holding a trio of people against their will, in a drug-related holdup. Kervin Javon Brown was arrested by Elizabeth City police on April 22 on three counts of second-degree kidnapping and one count of first-degree burglary, Pasquotank County District Court records show.

