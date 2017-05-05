Spring Salute: JLP students honor teachers
Teacher Josh Blood said it was neat seeing many of his former students who are now members of the U.S. Coast Guard's Junior Leadership Program at Camden County High School. "I think it's cool to see the kids we used to teach out there," Blood said, referring to the nearly 80 students who form the ranks of the school's Junior Leadership Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC