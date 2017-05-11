Spring band, chorus concerts coming up

Spring band, chorus concerts coming up

The Northeastern High School Band under the direction of Wayne P. James will present its traditional 67th annual Spring Concert tonight. A number of selections will feature seniors most of whom have been a member of the NHS Band for the past four years.

