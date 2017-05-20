Speaker to Knapp grads: Go but return...

Speaker to Knapp grads: Go but return as role models

A native of northeastern North Carolina who works as an advocate on national issues of education and public policy congratulated the 48 graduates of J.P. Knapp Early College High School Friday on being part of a revolution in education. "You have been part of a revolution, an innovation in education," keynote speaker Don Owens, deputy communications director for the advocacy group Public Citizen told the graduating class during the ceremony at College of The Albemarle's Performing Arts Center in Elizabeth City.

