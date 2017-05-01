Sheriff seeks help solving drink mach...

Sheriff seeks help solving drink machine B&E

Read more: The Daily Advance

The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in its investigation of a break-in of a soft drink vending machine at a Weeksville convenience store last week. According to a sheriff's press release, a man broke into a Pepsi vending machine outside the Weeksville Grocery at 1109 Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City, early Tuesday morning.

