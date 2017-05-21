Seniors 75 and up still giving to com...

Seniors 75 and up still giving to community

Read more: The Daily Advance

They may be 75 years old and up, but seniors honored by the Pasquotank County AARP last week are still giving to their churches and community. After a lifetime of achievements, they are still pastors, food bank volunteers, educators, Red Cross responders, church leaders, great cooks, gardeners, medical equipment suppliers, senior games organizers.

