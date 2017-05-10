Senate budget draft not as generous as Coopera s to UNC system campuses
A proposed $4 million cut to the budget of the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law highlights a fiscal 2017-18 draft budget from the N.C Senate that's considerably less generous to the UNC system than Gov. Roy Cooper's request. The law-school cut revived a proposal the Senate floated in 2015, when former Sen. Tom Apodaca, R-Henderson, convinced a majority of his colleagues to call for a $3 million reduction of its state subsidy.
