Senate budget draft not as generous a...

Senate budget draft not as generous as Coopera s to UNC system campuses

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

A proposed $4 million cut to the budget of the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law highlights a fiscal 2017-18 draft budget from the N.C Senate that's considerably less generous to the UNC system than Gov. Roy Cooper's request. The law-school cut revived a proposal the Senate floated in 2015, when former Sen. Tom Apodaca, R-Henderson, convinced a majority of his colleagues to call for a $3 million reduction of its state subsidy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb '17 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,141 • Total comments across all topics: 280,915,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC