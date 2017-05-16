Select Bancorp Re-Elects Four Members to Board of Directors at Annual Shareholders Meeting
Select Bancorp, Inc. , the holding company for Select Bank & Trust, elected four members to the corporate board of directors for terms of three years at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held today. "Each one of these members brings a great deal of leadership experience, in both the public and private sector, as well as knowledge of our Company, having served on the board for a number of years, including a bank founder and our president and CEO," said Chairman of the Board J. Gary Ciccone.
