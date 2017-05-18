Rotary presents $20K in scholarships ...

Rotary presents $20K in scholarships to students

Read more: The Daily Advance

Eleven high school students from Camden and Pasquotank counties were awarded a total of $20,250 in scholarships this week from the Elizabeth City Rotary Club. Jaycie Staples and Joshua Fluharty, both from Camden County High School, received the Elizabeth City Rotary Club Memorial Scholarship.

