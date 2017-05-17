Road closings for festival to being

The countdown to this weekend's N.C. Potato Festival is underway - meaning motorists will need to begin using alternate routes to get around in Elizabeth City's downtown. On Tuesday morning, the first set of Potato Festival closure signs were erected on Water Street between Ehringhaus and Shepard streets, as well as at the Waterfront Park Boat Ramp, so crews can begin setting up electrical infrastructure for the three-day festival's mechanical rides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.