Report shows UNC tuition spending on student aid to remain flat

As a percentage cap imposed by its Board of Governors takes deeper hold, the UNC system's 16 universities aren't likely to spend much more of their tuition revenue on financial aid for low- and middle-income students in 2017-18 than they do now, a report from the public university system says. System officials estimate that North Carolina's 16 public universities will channel about $207.3 million into "need-based" aid, an increase of $546,660 and 0.26 percent over figures from 2016-17.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.