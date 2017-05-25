Project Zebra monument approved

City Council members listen as U.S. Army Col. Chris Forbes, Maxim Alekseyev of the U.S. Russia Joint Commission on POW/MIAs, and Acting Executive Secretary U.S. Russia Joint Commission on POW/MIA James Connell Jr. discuss a proposed monument honoring those who lost their lives during Project Zebra during World War II, in council chambers at City Hall, Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.