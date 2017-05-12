Potato Festival draws up-and-coming musicians
Country trio "Runaway June" made its debut in Elizabeth City last year before the group's musical career skyrocketed. Entertainment chairman Jeff Clark said this year's event May 19-21 will once again draw some promising artists.
Read more at The Daily Advance.
