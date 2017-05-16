Potato Fest crowds could hit 40,000, planners say
One of the chief organizers of the 2017 N.C. Potato Festival is anticipating crowds of up to 40,000 for the approximately three-day event this coming weekend. "We'll be ready to go on Friday ... we're almost there," Elizabeth City Downtown Development Inc. Director Deborah Malenfant said Monday afternoon.
