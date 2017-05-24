Potato Fest attendance hit about 40,000

Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Director Deborah Malenfant, in an email Monday, said the estimate for the three-day event is based on information received from visual spot checks, amusement ride operator reports, drink booth reports and Potato Festival committee and management input. Malenfant was pleased with the 2017 turnout, even if windy conditions Saturday evening did cause the fireworks show to be reset to Sunday evening.

