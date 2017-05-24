Potato Fest attendance hit about 40,000

Potato Fest attendance hit about 40,000

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Director Deborah Malenfant, in an email Monday, said the estimate for the three-day event is based on information received from visual spot checks, amusement ride operator reports, drink booth reports and Potato Festival committee and management input. Malenfant was pleased with the 2017 turnout, even if windy conditions Saturday evening did cause the fireworks show to be reset to Sunday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jet Ski Mon jdavi97 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Best Private School in Elizabeth City May 11 CGuardFamily 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,237 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,130

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC