Police: Drug agent shoots, wounds 'vicious' dog

An agent with the Albemarle Drug Task Force helping execute a search warrant in Elizabeth City against a drug crime suspect, shot and wounded a dog attempting to attack him, a city Police Department press release states. The agent, who is not named in the release and only identified as working for the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, shot the dog after encountering it outside a residence in the 700 block of Ray Street about 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.

