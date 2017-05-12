Perspectives on the passing of time
Mary Pritchard of Elizabeth City views the "Albemarle Tides: Perspectives of Time in Northeastern North Carolina" exhibit with her sister-in-law, Peggy Morse, who's home visiting from California, at Museum of the Albemarle, Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Cheated
|14
|Best Private School in Elizabeth City
|Thu
|CGuardFamily
|1
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Denny
|20
|Horses
|Feb '17
|HorseCrazy
|1
|HaHaHa
|Feb '17
|LovinLife
|1
|Jet Ski
|Feb '17
|Tommy
|1
|Guitar Lessons
|Feb '17
|Guitar71
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC