Olson said city billing to be normal In June

Elizabeth City utility bills for April are going out and the city's billing system will be back to normal next month, City Manager Rich Olson reported to the city council Monday. In an update on fixing the city's billing problems, Olson said April bills for the city's roughly 12,000 utility customers were going out Monday and Tuesday.

