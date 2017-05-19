Olson defends integrity of utility us...

Olson defends integrity of utility usage data

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Daily Advance

City Manager Rich Olson again defended the integrity of the city's utility billing on Wednesday night, telling distrustful residents at a town hall that the city has safeguards in place against employees secretly changing customers' usage data. Olson's comments came in response to an eyebrow-raising letter last month from Edmunds and Associates, the New Jersey-based vendor that tried to provide the city with new utility billing software.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
Best Private School in Elizabeth City May 11 CGuardFamily 1
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb '17 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,740 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC