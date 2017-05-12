New River Road principal coming with high marks

The 20-year Navy veteran who has been tapped to lead River Road Middle School in its restart next school year gets high marks from his current superintendent for bringing out the best in students. Adrian Fonville, who has been appointed by the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education on the recommendation of Superintendent Larry Cartner to be River Road's principal beginning July 1, retired from the Navy as a chief petty officer in 2006 and was a business teacher in the Craven County Schools for six years before becoming a school administrator in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.