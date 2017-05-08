More than 50 apply for early college

More than 50 apply for early college

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: The Daily Advance

More than 50 rising ninth-graders have applied to become members of the inaugural class at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Early College High School this fall. The early college, which will be located on the College of The Albemarle campus, is planning for a class of between 40-50 students its first year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Mar '17 Denny 20
Horses Feb '17 HorseCrazy 1
HaHaHa Feb '17 LovinLife 1
Jet Ski Feb '17 Tommy 1
Guitar Lessons Feb '17 Guitar71 1
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec '16 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,497 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC