Jones hearing to be this month

Former Superior Court Judge Arnold O. Jones II will be sentenced in federal court May 17 after pleading guilty in March to promising and paying gratuities to a public official. The sentencing hearing will be at 2 p.m. in Elizabeth City, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

