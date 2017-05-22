Internet, social media mythmakers can...

Internet, social media mythmakers can do great harm

1 hr ago

What happens when claims are made with no evidence? When they are published in the public domain? Is there accountability? Are there any repercussions for making baseless claims? Too often the implication is to many others besides the accuser. Every time I look at social media and the internet in general there are serious accusations being casually leveled against people.

