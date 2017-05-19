Fest turns downtown into fun central
The 2017 North Carolina Potato Festival kicked off Friday evening, filling downtown Elizabeth City with crowds eager to take in all the sights, sounds and tastes of the ever-expanding three-day event. Festival-goers were treated to flashy rides and games, live music, savory foods and a myriad of street booths to peruse.
