Emails reveal persistent billing troubles in city utility software conversion
Numerous meter re-readings, incorrect late penalties, time-consuming work orders, and signs of frustration marked the weeks leading up to Elizabeth City abandoning its utility software conversion, newly released city emails show. The Daily Advance earlier this month asked for the city's emails that involve converting its billing system from software by Logics to software by Edmunds and Associates.
